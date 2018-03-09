Former sheriff's communication officer arrested for trying to buy drugs from RCSO investigations unit

Former sheriff's communication officer arrested for trying to bu - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL (WTVM) -

A  former civilian communication officer of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and faces drug-related charges.

Mandi Ranew was arrested for trying purchase drugs from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division. 

Ranew is charged with criminal attempt to commit a controlled substance. 

