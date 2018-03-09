Red Cross gives smoke alarm safety tips

The American Red Cross is reminding everyone to test their smoke alarms in addition to turning clocks ahead for daylight saving time.

The Red Cross advises testing smoke alarms once a month and changing the batteries at least once each year if your model requires it. It is also important to always have an emergency plan in place in case there is a fire.

Adelaide Kirk from the Red Cross says working smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying from homes fire in half. She also says there should be smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms.

