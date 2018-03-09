Funeral arrangements announced for 1-year-old killed in Phenix City

A suspect in a shooting death that happened at a convenience store on Floyd Road in Columbus has been arrested.More >>
A man from Auburn has been arrested on outstanding warrants related to theft.More >>
A former civilian communication officer of the Russell County Sheriff’s Office was arrested and faces drug-related charges.More >>
The funeral for a one-year-old killed in Phenix City has been announced.More >>
Next week is World Glaucoma Week and West Georgia Eye Care in Columbus is encouraging people to get their eyes checked.More >>
A gunman and three hostages are dead after a standoff at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville.More >>
Toys 'R' Us are having a hard time competing with video games online sellers, such as Amazon.More >>
Authorities seized a cache of weapons and drugs including 200,00 pounds of methamphetamine, 138 pounds of heroin and 554 pounds of marijuana.More >>
A multi-agency effort has identified two Romanian nationals believed to be putting credit card skimming devices in ATMs and gas pumps across the state and southern region.More >>
High water from the Mississippi River caused two pumps at the water treatment plant next to General DeWitt Spain Airport to fail.More >>
