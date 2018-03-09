Funeral arrangements announced for 1-year-old killed in Phenix City

The funeral for a one-year-old killed in Phenix City has been announced.

A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, March 10 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Columbus.

Cataleya Brooks died at her home on Sommerset Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Cataleya's father, 26-year-old Sha'Quel Brooks, was charged with her death. According to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, Cataleya died from blunt force trauma.

Evergreen Memorial Park is located at 4500 St. Mary's Rd. Columbus, GA 31906.

A GoFundMe account is still active to help assist with burial expenses.

