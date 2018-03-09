Red Sofa tour launches in Columbus to promote heart health awareness

St. Francis Hospital and the Greater Columbus American Heart Association kicked off the Red Sofa tour Friday.

The campaign launched at Iron Bank Coffee in downtown Columbus.

Guests had the chance to take a picture of video on a red sofa to post on social media with hashtag #SFHRedSofaTour. The initiative aims to promote heart health awareness.

‘Everyone should have an annual exam. If they have risk, it should be more frequent to prevent if any more complications,” says Daidre Whitman from St. Francis Hospital.

The Red Sofa will tor throughout the community and stop at various locations until May 25.

