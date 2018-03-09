Eye care specialists in Columbus encourage eye exams ahead of Glaucoma Week

Next week is World Glaucoma Week and West Georgia Eye Care in Columbus is encouraging people to get their eyes checked.

There are no symptoms of glaucoma, however, it is the leading cause of blindness. Even though there is no cure for the eye disease, there is treatment for it.

“International Glaucoma Awareness Week is next week we are trying to increase that knowledge for folks that need to get checked for glaucoma,” says Glaucoma Specialist Bret Crumpton.

Glaucoma can develop at any age. Blindness can occur if left untreated.

