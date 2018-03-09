Zeph Baker qualifies for mayor in Columbus for third time

A past candidate is back in the race for Columbus' mayor.

Zeph Baker has been qualified as a candidate for mayor in Muscogee County for a third time. He was in a runoff with current Mayor Teresa Tomlinson in 2010 and returned in 2014 to run against her again. Baker also ran for Columbus City Council multiple times.

Norma ‘Beth’ Harris and Skip Henderson have already entered the race along with Charles Edwin Roberts and Christina Thorington.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.