Rolling Toomer's Corner named best sports tradition

Rolling Toomer’s Corner at Auburn has been named the nation’s Best Sports Tradition Friday.

The honor was given by the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice travel award contest.

Auburn fans of all ages have celebrated football wins for decades by throwing rolls of toilet paper onto the branches of the oaks at the intersection of College Street and Magnolia Avenue.

