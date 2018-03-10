Vigil held for restaurant owner killed in Hurtsboro

The Hurtsboro community gathered Friday to remember one of its business owners who was killed in a shooting earlier this week.

A prayer vigil took place at St. Paul AME Church to honor Donald Hughes. During the vigil, the congregation prayed and sang songs in remembrance of Hughes.

Religious and civic leaders say they are praying for the restoration of the community, families, and personal relationships within the city of about 600 residents.

"Here it is today that we are starting the first process---the prayer of reconciliation for our community," says Brandon Thornton, pastor of St. Paul AME.

Hughes was killed Wednesday morning after a man came into his diner and opened fire. Three others were injured in the shooting.

Hughes’ funeral will be held Monday. The alleged gunman, Walker Thomas, is being held in the Russell County Jail.

