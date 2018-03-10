Six Flags Over Georgia makes good on friendly bet following College Football National Championship

Six Flags Over Georgia is honoring its bet with an Alabama amusement park.

The bet was that if the University of Georgia lost the College Football National Championship, the park would temporarily rename the Georgia Scorcher roller coaster, the “Alabama Scorcher” and have some of the park staff dressed in University of Alabama t-shirts for opening weekend.

Had the University of Georgia won the National Championship, Alabama Splash Adventure would have renamed their Rampage ride, the Georgia Rampage and had some of their staff don UGA shirts.

In addition to the wager, the park debuted the historic wooden coaster, The Great American Scream Machine, running backward for a limited time.

