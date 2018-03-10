Peachtree Mall holds event to warn students about drinking and d - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Peachtree Mall holds event to warn students about drinking and driving

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

As prom season quickly approaches, Peachtree Mall is bringing awareness to teenagers about the consequences of drinking and driving.

There is currently a vehicle involved in a DUI accident on display inside the mall to give teens a look at what could happen if you get behind the wheel after drinking anytime, not just on prom night.

The Columbus Police Department was on hand today, performing field sobriety tests with drunk goggles, along with a driving simulator of what it would be like to be pulled over for drinking and driving.

“Peachtree Mall’s focus is the community and to give back and bring families into the mall not just to shop, but to give back,” said TaVida Rice, General Manager of Peachtree Mall. “If they have experienced the simulator with what it is like to drink and drive, they will stop and think for a second.”

The wrecked vehicle will be on display for the next few weeks and people have the chance to sign the car, promising not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Daycare owner gets 21 years for drugging kids to go tanning

    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 1:25 AM EST2018-03-11 06:25:15 GMT

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

    The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.

    More >>

  • Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Man allegedly set ex-girlfriend on fire over DNA test

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:30 AM EDT2018-03-11 11:30:46 GMT
    Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)Jasmine Dunbar, 21, reportedly met her ex-boyfriend to take a paternity test the night she went missing. Her body was found two days later. (Source: KTVK/CNN)

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

    The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.

    More >>

  • 1 killed when drivers open fire on each other

    1 killed when drivers open fire on each other

    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-03-11 10:20:16 GMT
    Sunday, March 11 2018 6:20 AM EDT2018-03-11 10:20:16 GMT
    Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage. (Source: WSB/CNN)Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage. (Source: WSB/CNN)

    Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.

    More >>

    Police say the shooting, which resulted in the death of one driver, could be a case of road rage.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly