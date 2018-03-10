Fountain City Mardi Gras Association holds parade

Today, the Fountain City Mardi Gras Association of Columbus held its inaugural Mardi Gras Parade and Festival.

The parade began this afternoon along 5th Ave. in front of the Liberty District where watchers were tossed Mardi Gras beads.

In addition to the parade, there was a 5K run-walk, food, costumes, and music.

The theme for the inaugural festival is “First of All” and the goal of the festival is to establish a scholarship fundraising event.

