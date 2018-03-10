UPDATE: Second victim passes away as result of Hurtsboro shooting, sheriff says

The Russell County Sheriff's Office confirms a second person has died as a result of a Wednesday shooting in Hurtsboro, AL which previously claimed the life of a restaurant owner.

John Williams, 74, Roy Johnson, 70, and John Harden,74, were also injured in the shooting.

Williams passed away this afternoon according to the RCSO.

The shooting happened at the City Grill restaurant located at 531 Main Street. Donald Hughes, the owner of the restaurant was identified as the man shot and killed Wednesday morning.

We will continue to keep you updated on the status of this investigation.

