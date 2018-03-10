BREAKING: Columbus Fire & EMS respond to shooting, possible inju - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

BREAKING: Columbus Fire & EMS respond to shooting, possible injuries

By Chandler Morgan, Reporter/Anchor
Columbus safety officials have confirmed they are responding to a shooting off of Enoch Drive, near Morris Rd.

We are working to gather details of the injuries from those involved.

News Leader 9 has a crew on scene.

This is a developing story, we'll continue to keep you updated.

