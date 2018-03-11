UPDATE: Victim Id'd in single-car accident on J.R. Allen Pkwy., one other critically injured

Columbus police are responding to a crash on J.R. Allen Pkwy. eastbound.

News Leader 9 has a crew on the scene and has confirmed that the Muscogee Co. Chief Deputy Coroner is on the scene.

Police say that around 11:00 a.m. the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Columbus police have confirmed that one female victim is deceased and a male victim is in critical condition.

The Muscogee Co. Coroner's Office has confirmed 19-year-old Karey Teal has was the passenger in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy is pending.

The car has been removed from the scene. Traffic on J.R. Allen Pkwy. should be opening up.

Drivers should avoid the area unless necessary.

This is an ongoing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.