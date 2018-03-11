UPDATE: Victim Id'd in single-car accident on J.R. Allen Pkwy., - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Breaking

UPDATE: Victim Id'd in single-car accident on J.R. Allen Pkwy., one other critically injured

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
By Jose Zozaya, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM) (Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)
(Source: Felecia Malave/WTVM) (Source: Felecia Malave/WTVM)
(Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM) (Source: Matt Clegg/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police are responding to a crash on J.R. Allen Pkwy. eastbound.

News Leader 9 has a crew on the scene and has confirmed that the Muscogee Co. Chief Deputy Coroner is on the scene.

Police say that around 11:00 a.m. the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Columbus police have confirmed that one female victim is deceased and a male victim is in critical condition.

The Muscogee Co. Coroner's Office has confirmed 19-year-old Karey Teal has was the passenger in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy is pending.

As for the driver of the car, emergency responders say the man remains in critical condition after being sent to Piedmont Columbus Midtown Campus.

The accident brought J.R. Allen to a halt at one point.

When asked if the rainy weather may have had a role in the accident, Lt. Thomas Dent, of the Columbus Police Department's Motor Squad, said, "That's still under investigation at this point. I do know it was raining, so that will probably be a contributing factor."

Police are urging people to exercise caution when driving on the slippery roads.

"Just because the speed limit says 65 out here, that's in optimal conditions. Under bad weather conditions, you have to slow your speed down accordingly," said Lt. Dent.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Columbus organization donates baby products to Valley Rescue Mission

    Columbus organization donates baby products to Valley Rescue Mission

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-03-12 01:36:52 GMT
    (Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)(Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)
    (Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)(Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)
    A Columbus organization’s middle school service project involved them collecting and donating diapers and products. Columbus’ chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. collected 1,700 diapers and 2,100 wipes to donate to the women’s section of the Valley Rescue Mission. Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is an organization of mothers of children aged between two and nineteen, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leade...More >>
    A Columbus organization’s middle school service project involved them collecting and donating diapers and products. Columbus’ chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. collected 1,700 diapers and 2,100 wipes to donate to the women’s section of the Valley Rescue Mission. Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is an organization of mothers of children aged between two and nineteen, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leade...More >>

  • Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus hosts Maestro for a Moment event

    Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus hosts Maestro for a Moment event

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-12 00:44:10 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    This weekend kicks off a special campaign for helping children in the valley stay on a high note through music. Around a hundred students across the valley have an opportunity to have lower tuition through the Maestro for a Moment campaign. “It’s to keep their tuition down. Maestro For A Moment is raising money to conduct the orchestra in our last concert,” says Music Director Jim Palmer. WTVM’s very own Barbara Gauthier and Jason Dennis are taking part ...

    More >>

    This weekend kicks off a special campaign for helping children in the valley stay on a high note through music. Around a hundred students across the valley have an opportunity to have lower tuition through the Maestro for a Moment campaign. “It’s to keep their tuition down. Maestro For A Moment is raising money to conduct the orchestra in our last concert,” says Music Director Jim Palmer. WTVM’s very own Barbara Gauthier and Jason Dennis are taking part ...

    More >>

  • Feeding the Valley holds fundraiser to fight childhood hunger

    Feeding the Valley holds fundraiser to fight childhood hunger

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-11 23:39:03 GMT
    (Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM)(Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM)

    The empty bowl fundraiser is helping thousands of children have a hot meal of their own.

    More >>

    The empty bowl fundraiser is helping thousands of children have a hot meal of their own.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly