UPDATE: Victim Id'ed in single-car accident on J.R. Allen Pkwy., one other critically injured

Columbus police are responding to a crash on J.R. Allen Pkwy. eastbound.

News Leader 9 has a crew on the scene and has confirmed that the Muscogee Co. Chief Deputy Coroner is on the scene.

Police say that around 11:00 a.m. the vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree.

Columbus police have confirmed that one female victim is deceased and a male victim is in critical condition.

The Muscogee Co. Coroner's Office has confirmed 19-year-old Karey Teal has was the passenger in the car and was pronounced dead on the scene. An autopsy is pending.

As for the driver of the car, emergency responders say the man remains in critical condition after being sent to Piedmont Columbus Midtown Campus.

The accident brought J.R. Allen to a halt at one point.

When asked if the rainy weather may have had a role in the accident, Lt. Thomas Dent, of the Columbus Police Department's Motor Squad, said, "That's still under investigation at this point. I do know it was raining, so that will probably be a contributing factor."

Police are urging people to exercise caution when driving on the slippery roads.

"Just because the speed limit says 65 out here, that's in optimal conditions. Under bad weather conditions, you have to slow your speed down accordingly," said Lt. Dent.

