Columbus police arrest two men on child molestation charges

The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit have arrested two men on multiple counts of child molestation.

23-year-old Marquis Parks has been arrested for five counts each of aggravated assault and sodomy and four counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was taken into custody Mar. 6.

54-year-old Richard Weinzetl was arrested Mar. 9 and is facing charges of child molestation and incest.

Both are set to appear in Recorder’s Court on Mar. 13.

