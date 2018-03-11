Columbus police arrest two men on child molestation charges - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus police arrest two men on child molestation charges

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Muscogee Co. Jail) (Source: Muscogee Co. Jail)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

The Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit have arrested two men on multiple counts of child molestation.

23-year-old Marquis Parks has been arrested for five counts each of aggravated assault and sodomy and four counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes. He was taken into custody Mar. 6.

54-year-old Richard Weinzetl was arrested Mar. 9 and is facing charges of child molestation and incest.

Both are set to appear in Recorder’s Court on Mar. 13.

