Feeding the Valley holds fundraiser to fight childhood hunger

The empty bowl fundraiser is helping thousands of children have a hot meal of their own.

People all over the Valley supporting this annual fundraiser by going to the Northside Recreation Center and picking a hand-crafted bowl filled with soup.

The money for each bowl will raise funds for Feeding the Valley and their mission to provide meals for those in need.

"This is my first empty bowl event and basically it was an opportunity to give back," said Erica Hodges, a participant at the event. "An opportunity to support the community feeding those who may not have a hot meal every day."

This is one of Columbus Parks and Recreation's biggest yearly events and it is all thanks to the community's generosity.

"We are so happy that we can take part in this every year and that people come out in droves. We have 12-hundred plus bowls and 28 plus businesses and franchises that donate soup to us," said Juli Lloyd, Cultural Arts Supervisor Parks and Recreation. "So, it makes us feel really good that the community steps in and really jumps in to help."

In fact, the $15 per bowl will cover 90 meals for Feeding the Valley's kid's café program, to make sure a child can come home from school to a nutritious meal.

Frank Shepard/President CEO Feeding the Valley

"This event may well raise us about 60-thousand meals and that goes a long way, feeding a lot of children who otherwise may not get the nourishment they need to succeed," said Frank Shepard, President/CEO of Feeding the Valley.

The bowl is yours to keep to help remind you about the fight against childhood hunger.

