Two identified in Auburn Mall shooting, could face charges - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Two identified in Auburn Mall shooting, could face charges

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Parker Branton) (Source: Parker Branton)
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) -

The two individuals involved in the shooting at an Auburn Mall Mar. 9 have been identified.

Auburn police have confirmed that 23-year-old Deion Brooks and 21-year-old Michael Trimble suffered gunshot wounds and were airlifted via helicopter to Piedmont Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

Both Brooks and Trimble remain in the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Brooks and Trimble’s accounts of why the two met at the mall differ, but further investigation determined that their meeting escalated, resulting in them exchanging gunfire with one another, leading to injuries in both.

The case remains under investigation by Auburn police and criminal charges including discharging a firearm in the city limits, reckless endangerment and first-degree assault are pending upon their releases from the hospital.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at (334) 501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Columbus organization donates baby products to Valley Rescue Mission

    Columbus organization donates baby products to Valley Rescue Mission

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-03-12 01:36:52 GMT
    (Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)(Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)
    (Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)(Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)
    A Columbus organization’s middle school service project involved them collecting and donating diapers and products. Columbus’ chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. collected 1,700 diapers and 2,100 wipes to donate to the women’s section of the Valley Rescue Mission. Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is an organization of mothers of children aged between two and nineteen, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leade...More >>
    A Columbus organization’s middle school service project involved them collecting and donating diapers and products. Columbus’ chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. collected 1,700 diapers and 2,100 wipes to donate to the women’s section of the Valley Rescue Mission. Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is an organization of mothers of children aged between two and nineteen, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leade...More >>

  • Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus hosts Maestro for a Moment event

    Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus hosts Maestro for a Moment event

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-12 00:44:10 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    This weekend kicks off a special campaign for helping children in the valley stay on a high note through music. Around a hundred students across the valley have an opportunity to have lower tuition through the Maestro for a Moment campaign. “It’s to keep their tuition down. Maestro For A Moment is raising money to conduct the orchestra in our last concert,” says Music Director Jim Palmer. WTVM’s very own Barbara Gauthier and Jason Dennis are taking part ...

    More >>

    This weekend kicks off a special campaign for helping children in the valley stay on a high note through music. Around a hundred students across the valley have an opportunity to have lower tuition through the Maestro for a Moment campaign. “It’s to keep their tuition down. Maestro For A Moment is raising money to conduct the orchestra in our last concert,” says Music Director Jim Palmer. WTVM’s very own Barbara Gauthier and Jason Dennis are taking part ...

    More >>

  • Feeding the Valley holds fundraiser to fight childhood hunger

    Feeding the Valley holds fundraiser to fight childhood hunger

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-11 23:39:03 GMT
    (Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM)(Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM)

    The empty bowl fundraiser is helping thousands of children have a hot meal of their own.

    More >>

    The empty bowl fundraiser is helping thousands of children have a hot meal of their own.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly