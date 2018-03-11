Two identified in Auburn Mall shooting, could face charges

The two individuals involved in the shooting at an Auburn Mall Mar. 9 have been identified.

Auburn police have confirmed that 23-year-old Deion Brooks and 21-year-old Michael Trimble suffered gunshot wounds and were airlifted via helicopter to Piedmont Midtown Medical Center in Columbus.

Both Brooks and Trimble remain in the hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Brooks and Trimble’s accounts of why the two met at the mall differ, but further investigation determined that their meeting escalated, resulting in them exchanging gunfire with one another, leading to injuries in both.

The case remains under investigation by Auburn police and criminal charges including discharging a firearm in the city limits, reckless endangerment and first-degree assault are pending upon their releases from the hospital.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at (334) 501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at (334) 246-1391.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.