Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus hosts Maestro for a Moment event

This weekend kicks off a special campaign for helping children in the Chattahoochee Valley stay on a high note through music.

Around 100 students across the Valley have an opportunity to have lower tuition through the Maestro for a Moment campaign.

“It’s to keep their tuition down. Maestro For A Moment is raising money to conduct the orchestra in our last concert,” says Music Director Jim Palmer.

News Leader 9's very own Barbara Gauthier and Jason Dennis are taking part in the fundraising campaign to help fund the orchestra’s goal of providing an opportunity for young people to learn, perform and enjoy classical music.

“Tonight’s concert is a celebration of their work that they have been putting in for weeks and weeks and weeks on this music,” said Executive Director Stephanie Payne.

“We raise thousands of dollars to support the youth orchestra and all of that money goes directly back to support these children,” explained Payne.

Saturday was the kickoff for the Maestro For A Moment Campaign. Each candidate has about six weeks to raise money for the cause.

The winner will conduct the orchestra in April at the Stars and Stripes Forever Concert in mid-April. Organizers say it is a great thing for the investment in the children.

“I am just so grateful that the community supports these kids and this is their opportunity to really study at a high level and we are just so grateful for everything Columbus does for our students.”

