Columbus organization donates baby products to Valley Rescue Mis - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Columbus organization donates baby products to Valley Rescue Mission

By Alex Jones, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM) (Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

A Columbus organization’s middle school service project involved them collecting and donating diapers and products.

Columbus’ chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. collected 1,700 diapers and 2,100 wipes to donate to the women’s section of the Valley Rescue Mission.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is an organization of mothers of children aged between two and nineteen, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.

The presentation happened today at the Columbus Public Library.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

  • LocalMore>>

  • Columbus organization donates baby products to Valley Rescue Mission

    Columbus organization donates baby products to Valley Rescue Mission

    Sunday, March 11 2018 9:36 PM EDT2018-03-12 01:36:52 GMT
    (Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)(Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)
    (Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)(Source: Tony Sloan/WTVM)
    A Columbus organization’s middle school service project involved them collecting and donating diapers and products. Columbus’ chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. collected 1,700 diapers and 2,100 wipes to donate to the women’s section of the Valley Rescue Mission. Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is an organization of mothers of children aged between two and nineteen, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leade...More >>
    A Columbus organization’s middle school service project involved them collecting and donating diapers and products. Columbus’ chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. collected 1,700 diapers and 2,100 wipes to donate to the women’s section of the Valley Rescue Mission. Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is an organization of mothers of children aged between two and nineteen, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leade...More >>

  • Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus hosts Maestro for a Moment event

    Youth Orchestra of Greater Columbus hosts Maestro for a Moment event

    Sunday, March 11 2018 8:44 PM EDT2018-03-12 00:44:10 GMT
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)
    (Source: WTVM)(Source: WTVM)

    This weekend kicks off a special campaign for helping children in the valley stay on a high note through music. Around a hundred students across the valley have an opportunity to have lower tuition through the Maestro for a Moment campaign. “It’s to keep their tuition down. Maestro For A Moment is raising money to conduct the orchestra in our last concert,” says Music Director Jim Palmer. WTVM’s very own Barbara Gauthier and Jason Dennis are taking part ...

    More >>

    This weekend kicks off a special campaign for helping children in the valley stay on a high note through music. Around a hundred students across the valley have an opportunity to have lower tuition through the Maestro for a Moment campaign. “It’s to keep their tuition down. Maestro For A Moment is raising money to conduct the orchestra in our last concert,” says Music Director Jim Palmer. WTVM’s very own Barbara Gauthier and Jason Dennis are taking part ...

    More >>

  • Feeding the Valley holds fundraiser to fight childhood hunger

    Feeding the Valley holds fundraiser to fight childhood hunger

    Sunday, March 11 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-03-11 23:39:03 GMT
    (Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM)(Source: Mya Johnson/WTVM)

    The empty bowl fundraiser is helping thousands of children have a hot meal of their own.

    More >>

    The empty bowl fundraiser is helping thousands of children have a hot meal of their own.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly