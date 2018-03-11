Columbus organization donates baby products to Valley Rescue Mission

A Columbus organization’s middle school service project involved them collecting and donating diapers and products.

Columbus’ chapter of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. collected 1,700 diapers and 2,100 wipes to donate to the women’s section of the Valley Rescue Mission.

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is an organization of mothers of children aged between two and nineteen, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving and civic duty.

The presentation happened today at the Columbus Public Library.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.