Cataula-family-loses-home-to-Sunday-night-fire

CATAULA, GA (WTVM) - The Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Department confirms that a large fire has destroyed a home in Cataula.

Fire crews were called to the home on Chambliss Cir. just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The home was completely involved in fire when crews made it to the scene. The department says a propane tank located near the home, as well as near-by power lines created a hazardous situation for firefighters.

Several engines, rescue vehicles and a tanker were used to put out the house fire as well as standby support from the Harris County EMS department.

No injuries were reported.

