UPDATE: Columbus police arrest suspect in deadly Steam Mill Rd. crash

By Jose Zozaya, Anchor/Reporter
(Source: Muscogee County Jail) (Source: Muscogee County Jail)

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested the driver of a car involved in a deadly crash along Steam Mill Road in January 2018. 

Raheem McClam, 19, was taken into custody on March 9. CPD's Motor Squad Unit issued several warrants for McClam's arrest. The crash killed 31-year-old Claudia Johnson and injured six others.

The suspect's charges include: 

  • Homicide 1st Degree (Felony)
  • Serious Injury X 2 (Felony)
  • Reckless Driving
  • Speeding (84/35 MPH)
  • No State Tag
  • No Proof Of Insurance
  • Taillights
  • Reckless Conduct
  • Seatbelt X 6
  • Too Fast For Conditions
  • No Passing Zone

McClam is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorders Court March 16 at 2 p.m. 

