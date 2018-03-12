UPDATE: Columbus police arrest suspect in deadly Steam Mill Rd. crash

Columbus, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has arrested the driver of a car involved in a deadly crash along Steam Mill Road in January 2018.

Raheem McClam, 19, was taken into custody on March 9. CPD's Motor Squad Unit issued several warrants for McClam's arrest. The crash killed 31-year-old Claudia Johnson and injured six others.

The suspect's charges include:

Homicide 1st Degree (Felony)

Serious Injury X 2 (Felony)

Reckless Driving

Speeding (84/35 MPH)

No State Tag

No Proof Of Insurance

Taillights

Reckless Conduct

Seatbelt X 6

Too Fast For Conditions

No Passing Zone

McClam is scheduled to appear in Columbus Recorders Court March 16 at 2 p.m.

