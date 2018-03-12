Power crews to shut down lanes in Auburn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - If your commute takes you through downtown Auburn, you may need to look for an alternate route Monday morning.

Alabama Power will be performing line work on East Samford Ave.



A work zone will be set up along the eastbound lane of that street, causing the road to close.

Work will take place from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. CT, so commuters should expect delays in this area.



Work will continue there on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, as well.

