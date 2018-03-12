GA hospital group negotiates new terms with insurance provider

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A woman entered a Wal-Mart store over the weekend and attempted to leave without paying for several items. 38-year-old Lakeisha Moon was arrested on Mar. 3, 2018 at a Wal-Mart store on Pepperell Pkwy. in Opelika. Moon was arrested after she attempted to leave the store without paying for several electronics and general merchandise. Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A woman entered a Wal-Mart store over the weekend and attempted to leave without paying for several items. 38-year-old Lakeisha Moon was arrested on Mar. 3, 2018 at a Wal-Mart store on Pepperell Pkwy. in Opelika. Moon was arrested after she attempted to leave the store without paying for several electronics and general merchandise. Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.More >>
14-year-old Zikei Brooks of Lagrange, GA is cooking his way around the world.More >>
14-year-old Zikei Brooks of Lagrange, GA is cooking his way around the world.More >>
An armed robbery occurred Thursday evening at the Game Stop on Tigertown Pkwy. in Opelika.More >>
An armed robbery occurred Thursday evening at the Game Stop on Tigertown Pkwy. in Opelika.More >>
CATAULA, GA (WTVM) - The Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Department confirms that a large fire has destroyed a home in Cataula. Fire crews were called to the home on Chambliss Cir. just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The home was completely involved in fire when crews made it to the scene. The department says a propane tank located near the home, as well as near-by power lines created a hazardous situation for firefighters. Several engines, rescue vehicles and a tanker were used ...More >>
CATAULA, GA (WTVM) - The Ellerslie Volunteer Fire Department confirms that a large fire has destroyed a home in Cataula. Fire crews were called to the home on Chambliss Cir. just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The home was completely involved in fire when crews made it to the scene. The department says a propane tank located near the home, as well as near-by power lines created a hazardous situation for firefighters. Several engines, rescue vehicles and a tanker were used ...More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
The suspect faces several charges, including homicide, kidnapping and child abuse.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
A nurse at the hospital was suspended in February during a federal investigation into the injuries of five newborns in the same NICU.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
The sheriff described the case as one that has left both his staff and this entire southwest Virginia community disturbed.More >>
Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.More >>
Sixty-eight schools have a chance to win the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
The woman pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree assault and 11 counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment in February.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Schools around the country are bracing for a series of national student walkouts to protest gun violence.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
Officials say a helicopter has crashed into the East River off Manhattan.More >>
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.More >>
A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.More >>
Only the pilot was able to escape the Sunday night crash after the aircraft flipped upside down in the water, officials said.More >>
Only the pilot was able to escape the Sunday night crash after the aircraft flipped upside down in the water, officials said.More >>
Despite the man’s attempt to flee, police say he was ultimately found and taken into custody.More >>
Despite the man’s attempt to flee, police say he was ultimately found and taken into custody.More >>