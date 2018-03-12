GA hospital group negotiates new terms with insurance provider - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

GA hospital group negotiates new terms with insurance provider

By Jose Zozaya, Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Piedmont Healthcare, the new owner of Columbus Regional Hospitals, is currently in negotiations with a popular state health insurance provider.

As it stands, Piedmont is in discussions with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia. The new contact addressed patients with commercial health plans provided either by a company and employer, or a personal policy for individuals and families. 

In a statement released by Piedmont Columbus staff, regardless of what happens in these discussions, patients who have a BCBS of GA policy and are either currently receiving treatment or plan to seek care at a Piedmont Columbus location will not be affected. 

In addition to those patients, the release indicated Blue Cross Blue Shield customers who have a Medicare Advantage plan will also remain unaffected.

If the two parties can't reach an agreement during negotiations by March 31st, then any physicians working for Piedmont Healthcare and several hospitals across Georgia would be considered "out of network." Those changes, should they take place, would begin April 1st. 

The only other Piedmont Healthcare campus that would stay unaffected by a fallout in negotiations is the facility in Rockdale County.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here

  • LocalMore>>

  • Woman arrested at Opelika Wal-Mart in theft attempt

    Woman arrested at Opelika Wal-Mart in theft attempt

    Monday, March 12 2018 9:33 AM EDT2018-03-12 13:33:13 GMT
    (Source: Opelika Police Department)(Source: Opelika Police Department)

    OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A woman entered a Wal-Mart store over the weekend and attempted to leave without paying for several items. 38-year-old Lakeisha Moon was arrested on Mar. 3, 2018 at a Wal-Mart store on Pepperell Pkwy. in Opelika. Moon was arrested after she attempted to leave the store without paying for several electronics and general merchandise. Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

    More >>

    OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A woman entered a Wal-Mart store over the weekend and attempted to leave without paying for several items. 38-year-old Lakeisha Moon was arrested on Mar. 3, 2018 at a Wal-Mart store on Pepperell Pkwy. in Opelika. Moon was arrested after she attempted to leave the store without paying for several electronics and general merchandise. Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here. 

    More >>

  • Teenager from LaGrange takes culinary success to Atlanta

    Teenager from LaGrange takes culinary success to Atlanta

    Monday, March 12 2018 9:31 AM EDT2018-03-12 13:31:07 GMT
    (Source: Denise Mosley/ WTVM)(Source: Denise Mosley/ WTVM)
    (Source: Denise Mosley/ WTVM)(Source: Denise Mosley/ WTVM)

    14-year-old Zikei Brooks of Lagrange, GA is cooking his way around the world. 

    More >>

    14-year-old Zikei Brooks of Lagrange, GA is cooking his way around the world. 

    More >>

  • Opelika Police searching for armed robbery suspect

    Opelika Police searching for armed robbery suspect

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 9:35 AM EST2018-03-06 14:35:44 GMT
    (Source: Opelika Police Department)(Source: Opelika Police Department)
    (Source: Opelika Police Department)(Source: Opelika Police Department)
    OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Police are searching for a suspect who committed an armed robbery at the La Poblanita supermarket in Opelika. The store’s clerk and witnesses said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and then demanded money from the cash register and a customer in the store. The suspect ran in an unknown direction after the robbery and is described to be 6 foot 1-inch black male. He was last seen wearing a camouflaged face mask, black sweater, camouflaged pa...More >>
    OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – Police are searching for a suspect who committed an armed robbery at the La Poblanita supermarket in Opelika. The store’s clerk and witnesses said the suspect entered the store with a weapon and then demanded money from the cash register and a customer in the store. The suspect ran in an unknown direction after the robbery and is described to be 6 foot 1-inch black male. He was last seen wearing a camouflaged face mask, black sweater, camouflaged pa...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly