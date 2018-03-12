GA hospital group negotiates new terms with insurance provider

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Piedmont Healthcare, the new owner of Columbus Regional Hospitals, is currently in negotiations with a popular state health insurance provider.

As it stands, Piedmont is in discussions with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia. The new contact addressed patients with commercial health plans provided either by a company and employer, or a personal policy for individuals and families.

In a statement released by Piedmont Columbus staff, regardless of what happens in these discussions, patients who have a BCBS of GA policy and are either currently receiving treatment or plan to seek care at a Piedmont Columbus location will not be affected.

In addition to those patients, the release indicated Blue Cross Blue Shield customers who have a Medicare Advantage plan will also remain unaffected.



If the two parties can't reach an agreement during negotiations by March 31st, then any physicians working for Piedmont Healthcare and several hospitals across Georgia would be considered "out of network." Those changes, should they take place, would begin April 1st.



The only other Piedmont Healthcare campus that would stay unaffected by a fallout in negotiations is the facility in Rockdale County.



