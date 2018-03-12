SEGMENT: Fort Benning Maneuver Center of Excellence Band - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Fort Benning Maneuver Center of Excellence Band

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Fort Benning's Maneuver Center of Excellence Band is bringing music into local schools all month as they work to better educate our elementary, middle, and high students.

March is Music in the Schools Outreach Month and the band will be doing 28 different outreach performance concerts at 28 different schools throughout the region.

The band reached out to partners in the area to find out opportunities to perform for the students and got a positive response.  

