Woman arrested at Opelika Wal-Mart in theft attempt

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) – A woman entered a Wal-Mart store over the weekend and attempted to leave without paying for several items.

38-year-old Lakeisha Moon was arrested on Mar. 3, 2018 at a Wal-Mart store on Pepperell Pkwy. in Opelika.

Moon was arrested after she attempted to leave the store without paying for several electronics and general merchandise.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.