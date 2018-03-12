Chopped Junior finalist heads To Atlanta's 'A Taste Of Fame' event

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) – 14-year-old Zikei Brooks of Lagrange, GA is cooking his way around the world.

Brooks is a well-spoken young man with a great personality and he’s becoming well known in big circles for knowing his way around the kitchen and his love for the Culinary Arts.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience on Chopped Junior completely changed Zikei's life forever.

Zikei said even though he didn't win the competition, the experience of participating in the show and traveling to New York was "amazing."

Zikei said he never thought he would get to be on a nationally televised cooking competition... because he never applied.

Fast forward to today to yet another surreal moment for Zikei, he is on the highway right now heading to participate in the 13th Annual Chefs Of The World ”A Taste Of Fame” event at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, GA.

"Today I have the honor to do the 13th Annual Chef's of The World Taste of Fame event in Atlanta, GA. I'm gonna be doing the cocktail hour or the appetizer round. The cocktail hour is basically when people are gonna be coming in ready to go over to the main area," said Brooks.

This event will put him in the room with celebrity entertainers from across the globe who are there not only to sample the food prepared by amazing chefs but are also there in an effort to raise scholarship funding for college students via The National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation.

Zikei will be showcasing his gourmet cooking for the appetizer portion of this event.

