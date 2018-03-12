Third suspect identified in Wickham Dr. murder investigation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Columbus police have identified a third suspect in the Wickham Dr. murder investigation.

Police have identified 32-year-old Herk James Ellis of Columbus as the third suspect in the shooting death of Lashay Ford.

Now, investigators are informing the public that Ellis is considered armed and dangerous and they need your help finding him.

Ellis is described to be 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Lashay Ford died as a result of her injuries at Midtown Medical Center’s emergency room in January.

Two other suspects, Dewayne Marquis Jones and Carl James McClendon have already been arrested by Columbus police.

If you have any information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Ellis, contact CPD at 911 or call 706-225-4363.

