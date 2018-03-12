Columbus Convention and Trade Center hosts job fair

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - More than 1,000 jobs will be available at an employment fair in Columbus this week.

"Unemployment Eliminators" is hosting the fair this Wednesday at the Columbus trade center from 9 to noon eastern.



Whether you are a veteran, transitioning military, student, recent graduate or someone just looking for employment you are welcome to attend.



You're reminded to bring copies of your resume and dress professionally.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.