Phenix City barber offers free haircuts to police officers

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - The owner of a newly-opened barber shop in East Alabama wants to treat police officers to a free haircut.

Justin's Barber Shop is hosting its first "back the blue" event Monday with its offer to cut any police officer's hair for free.

The barber shop is located on Opelika Road in Phenix City.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.