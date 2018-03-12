PAWS Humane shows off its new branding

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – PAWS Humane is revealing its new look to celebrate the organization’s upcoming 10th anniversary in 2019.

The Board of Directors and staff of the shelter believe this refreshing look is adding to the growing positive energy at Paws and feels the rebrand honors their past while embracing their future.

“Paws ongoing commitment to the community and our important mission will remain the same,” said Bobbi Yeo, Paws Humane CEO. “Our new brand captures who we are, signals who we are becoming, and shows that we are changing in ways that our current and future clients will welcome.”

The organization says that you may see their original logo floating around in the community as they roll out their rebranding.

