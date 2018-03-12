LaGrange mayor hosts town hall meeting

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The Mayor of Lagrange is hosting his second of four town hall meetings Monday night.

Mayor Jim Thornton says the purpose is to inform the public of ongoing city projects and hear concerns or suggestions from the citizens.



The mayor will answer questions from the audience. The event is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Berta Weathersbee School.

If you can't attend the meeting, the City of LaGrange will be broadcasting it live on Facebook.

The remaining two town hall meetings are this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the William Griggs Recreation Center and Tuesday, March 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Division of Family and Children Services Building on Hogansville Road.

