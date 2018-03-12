Columbus police searching for missing woman

The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing woman.

Ebony Giddens, 27, was last seen in the area of Montclair Drive on March 12.

Giddens is 4'9" and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

There is no clothing description for Giddens at this time.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

