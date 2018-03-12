VIDEO: Former Muscogee County Jail inmate tased, beaten by deputies

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Body cam footage from deputies in the Muscogee County Jail shows a former inmate beaten and tased multiple times in June of 2016.

WARNING: This video contains graphic material and can be found offensive.

Cortney Jackson, the former inmate, is now suing the City of Columbus for deprivation of his rights and excessive force, according to his attorney.

According to his attorney, Mark Shelnutt, Cortney Jackson was seen on video being beaten and hit with a taser ten times for two and a half minutes at the Muscogee County Jail. He says that something must be done to prevent this from happening again.

In a nineteen-page lawsuit, Courtney Jackson is suing for excessive force, assault and battery, failure to supervise and train, and many other counts.

“It’s scary when you think about it you know? We’ve got to train better, we’ve got to treat better. We need better facilities, earlier detections and earlier ways of getting help,” says Shelnutt.

Shelnutt says Jackson endured several injuries as a result of the beating and was sent to the emergency room at Midtown Medical Center. He says Jackson was suffering from a mental health problem at the time and wasn’t treated properly.

“Studies show there are a lot of people that are in jail that have mental health challenges and mental health problems. It's a growing problem,” says Shelnutt.

Shelnutt says there should be better ways to help mentally ill inmates in jail. He believes this lawsuit could bring some good for the damage it cost Jackson and his family as well as address safety issues in the Muscogee County Jail.

“It’s a safety issue on both sides because if you’re not trained and not treating inmates with mental health issues in the correct way that’s exposing staff to more danger as well too, ” Shelnutt added.

We reached out to former Muscogee County Sheriff John Darr to offer a comment. He said he didn’t want to speak on the case until more information becomes available. Representatives from the City Attorney’s Office say that Clifton Faye, the current city attorney, won’t offer a comment until the entire case finalized.

