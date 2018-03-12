CVCC hosts welcome ceremony for new president

Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) in Phenix City welcomed its new president Monday.

Jacqueline Screws was welcomed with a special presidential reception held at the school.

Screws is a Russell County resident and served as the president of Wallace College for 26 years. City officials and school members attended the event and Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe was the guest speaker.

“It’s surreal. To be able to come here and to Chattahoochee Valley Community College, an area where I grew up, has been a goal of mine for a really long time. I am a resident of Russell County and I have been here all of my life. Being able to serve as president in my home community is really special,” says Screws.

The current enrollment at CVCC is 1,400 and Screws says she wants to get the number to 2,000. She is the sixth president of the school.

