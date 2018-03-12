GUEST SEGMENT: BBB warns of scams related to new Medicare cards

Medicare cards are undergoing a big change to make them more secure.

Social Security numbers will be replaced with a Medicare Beneficiary Identifier to protect identity. New cards will be mailed next month.

Scammers are already looking for ways to take advantage of this change in order to deceive Medicare recipients out of money.

Kelvin Collins with the Better Business Bureau has details on some of the scams and gives advice on how to protect your new Medicare card to avoid becoming a victim.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.