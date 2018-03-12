2 injured in shooting on Parkchester Dr. in Columbus

Two people were injured in a shooting on Parkchester Drive in Columbus.

Police and EMS reported to the scene Monday night. One male and one female have been transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The status of their condition has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.