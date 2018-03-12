2 injured in shooting on Parkchester Dr. in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

2 injured in shooting on Parkchester Dr. in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBUS, GA

Two people were injured in a shooting on Parkchester Drive in Columbus. 

Police and EMS reported to the scene Monday night. One male and one female have been transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The status of their condition has not been confirmed.

This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 for updates. 

