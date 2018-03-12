MCSB discusses school safety and rezoning at Monday night meeting

School safety and rezoning were among the topics discussed at the Muscogee County School Board’s meeting Monday night.

The board’s Special Reserve Deputy went over several options available to ensure a safer school environment in case something happens. Board member Frank Myers says it’s up to them to think ahead and be ready.

"It is up to this board to take reasonable action because the threat is now real. You can say what you want about this is dumb. It’s real and we've got to do more than we're doing about it. That's my major point," says Myers.

The board also discussed rezoning for five schools. The current plan is to move 90 students bused from North Columbus Elementary to Double Churches Elementary. They also plan to move 140 students from Dorothy Height Elementary to St. Mary’s Magnet Academy.

Some students can avoid the school change. Fifth graders, siblings, and students in specialized programs are not required to change zones.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.