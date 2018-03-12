Woman shot on Celeste Drive in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Woman shot on Celeste Drive in Columbus

By Olivia Gunn, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: AP Graphics Source: AP Graphics
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) -

Columbus police and EMS responded to a woman being shot on Celeste Drive Monday evening.

The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been confirmed.

Stay with News Leader 9 for updates. 

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved. | For more news, download the WTVM app here.

Powered by Frankly