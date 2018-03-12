Woman shot on Celeste Drive in Columbus

School safety and zoning were among the topics discussed at the Muscogee County School Board’s meeting Monday night.More >>
School safety and zoning were among the topics discussed at the Muscogee County School Board’s meeting Monday night.More >>
Body cam footage from deputies in the Muscogee County Jail shows a former inmate beaten and tased multiple times in June of 2016.More >>
Body cam footage from deputies in the Muscogee County Jail shows a former inmate beaten and tased multiple times in June of 2016.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting on Parkchester Drive in Columbus.More >>
Two people were injured in a shooting on Parkchester Drive in Columbus.More >>
Columbus police and EMS responded to a woman being shot on Celeste Drive Monday evening.More >>
Columbus police and EMS responded to a woman being shot on Celeste Drive Monday evening.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Hilton Avenue and Carson Drive.More >>
Columbus police are investigating an armed robbery that happened on Hilton Avenue and Carson Drive.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
A 9-year-old Sumter boy is being called a hero after coming to the aid of his neighbor in his most dire time of need.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>
Most brides dream of the perfect wedding, complete with bouquets and limousine arrivals. Things went a bit differently for a woman in Marana, Arizona.More >>