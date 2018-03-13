LIST: Free Spring Break activities in Columbus

Members of the ranch and farming community honored a long-time auctioneer who was killed in a shooting in Hurtsboro, AL last week.More >>
Members of the ranch and farming community honored a long-time auctioneer who was killed in a shooting in Hurtsboro, AL last week.More >>
A Columbus man goes before a judge Tuesday morning as he answers to a murder charge for the first time.More >>
A Columbus man goes before a judge Tuesday morning as he answers to a murder charge for the first time.More >>
If you have plans on staying in the Valley area for spring break, there are several events scheduled in Columbus to help you enjoy your break.More >>
If you have plans on staying in the Valley area for spring break, there are several events scheduled in Columbus to help you enjoy your break.More >>
School safety and zoning were among the topics discussed at the Muscogee County School Board’s meeting Monday night.More >>
School safety and zoning were among the topics discussed at the Muscogee County School Board’s meeting Monday night.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
Child Protective Services removed the baby and the mother’s other three young children from the home.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The video shows Navy pilots expressing amazement at a circular aircraft moving at high speed low above the water in 2015.More >>
The charter bus was carrying around 52 people, some of the band students from a Texas high school, and there are more than a dozen injured.More >>
The charter bus was carrying around 52 people, some of the band students from a Texas high school, and there are more than a dozen injured.More >>
The Texas graduate in civil engineering worked 41 years at Exxon, rising from an engineer to become CEO in 2006.More >>
The Texas graduate in civil engineering worked 41 years at Exxon, rising from an engineer to become CEO in 2006.More >>
AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.More >>
AP Investigation: The Pentagon has no idea of the extent of the problem of sex assault among juveniles on military bases and no specific personnel or protocols in place to help young victims or offenders.More >>
Mack died of heart failure Monday in SC.More >>
Mack died of heart failure Monday in SC.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying students from Texas crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 at mile marker 57 near the Alabama/Florida line.More >>
A charter passenger bus carrying students from Texas crashed Tuesday morning on Interstate 10 at mile marker 57 near the Alabama/Florida line.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
The teacher has not been cited or charged, nor he has been put on leave, as the investigation is pending.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>
A babysitter is charged with abusing a 3-year-old girl whose family says is brain dead.More >>