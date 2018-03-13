LIST: Free Spring Break activities in Columbus - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

LIST: Free Spring Break activities in Columbus

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you have plans on staying in the Valley area for spring break, there are several events scheduled in Columbus to help you enjoy your break.

Here is a list of free events for the community that will be held for some spring break fun:

  • Picnic in the Park at Lake Bottom Park – Fun games and music
    • Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Skate Night at Columbus Ice Rink – First 50 kids skate free
    • Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 from 5 – 7 p.m.
  • Spring Fling at Frank Chester Recreation Center – Free Easter egg hunt and games
    • Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 from 4- 6 p.m.

