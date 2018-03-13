LIST: Spring Break activities in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – If you have plans on staying in the Valley area for spring break, there are several events scheduled in Columbus to help you enjoy your break.

Here is a list of free events for the community that will be held for some spring break fun:

Picnic in the Park at Lake Bottom Park – Fun games and music Saturday, Mar. 24, 2018 from 11:00 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Skate Night at Columbus Ice Rink – First 50 kids skate free Thursday, Mar. 29, 2018 from 5 – 7 p.m.

Spring Fling at Frank Chester Recreation Center – Free Easter egg hunt and games Friday, Mar. 30, 2018 from 4- 6 p.m.

CSU's Continuing Education Spring Break Camp March 26 - March 30 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. for kids 4-14; For more details click here.



