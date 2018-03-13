FIRST TO ALERT: Below average temperatures stick around. See how - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

FIRST TO ALERT: Below average temperatures stick around. See how cool we'll be here.

By Elisabeth D'Amore, Morning Meteorologist
(Source: WTVM Storm Team 9) (Source: WTVM Storm Team 9)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - It's a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s and a light NW breeze making those 'feel like' temperatures drop into the 20s. Bundle up! Things improve this afternoon with highs near 60 under sunny skies. Tonight and Wednesday night will host another big drop as we go down into the mid 30s. Some areas will see the freezing mark - especially north of Columbus.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s but going into Thursday and Friday, temperatures will start to warm up. Expect highs in the mid 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. Clouds will increase Friday, and we'll introduce a slight chance of showers to the forecast late in the evening.

Look for a better coverage of showers on Saturday with isolated showers and clouds staying in the forecast for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.  Highs will stay in the 70s despite the rain chances. 

Get more on the forecast while your on-the-go with our FREE WTVM weather app, available for download here.  It's also a great place to stream our newscasts if you can't make it to a TV.

Copyright 2018 WTVM. All rights reserved.

    •   
