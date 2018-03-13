UPDATE: Floyd Rd. double shooting suspect to face murder charge - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Floyd Rd. double shooting suspect to face murder charge in court

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – A Columbus man went before a judge Tuesday morning as he answered to a murder charge for the first time.

19-year-old Tommy Toombs Jr. has been charged in a shooting death that was reported to have happened in the parking lot of the Lucky Food Mart on Floyd Rd.
 
20-year-old Nicholas Morris died in that shooting on Feb. 9, 2018, and another man survived the shooting.

Toombs was in court today facing murder, assault, and robbery charges.

His hearing began at 9 a.m.

Toombs is being represented by Attorney Kendrick who asked the court to amend one of the charges of criminal attempt of an armed robbery which argues against the warrant of arrest of criminal attempt of armed robbery.

"There's a lot of Discovery and a lot of things that we have to get to the bottom of in this case but of course we are gonna work very hard and diligently to get Mr. Toombs taken care of and hope to get him out and push a jury to find him not guilty of all charges," said William Kendrick, Toombs's defense attorney. 

He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail and the findings of Recorders Court were based on the evidence that was presented and the case will be bound over to Superior Court.

Police used video images from the area in an attempt to identify a witness. After the person in the surveillance photo was identified and interviewed, the police investigation led to Toombs’s arrest on the charges. 

