Stockyard honors Hurtsboro, AL shooting victim

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – Members of the ranch and farming community honored a long-time auctioneer who was killed in a shooting in Hurtsboro, AL last week.

A group at the Montgomery stockyard dedicated a tribute to 74-year-old John Williams Monday.

