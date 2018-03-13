Mayor's Commission for Persons with Disabilities holds town hall - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

Mayor's Commission for Persons with Disabilities holds town hall meeting

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The city of Columbus wants to focus on those with disabilities at a town hall meeting this afternoon.

The Mayor's Commission for Persons with Disabilities invited the public to share any comments they have at Tuesday’s meeting, which is being held from 1- 1:30 p.m.

The idea is to clue the city in on any employment barriers for locals with a disability, talk more about any disability services needed and get a sense of any issues there may be.

The town hall will be held in building E of the Goodwill Education Center, located in Cross Country Plaza on Macon Rd. in Columbus.

