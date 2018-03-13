Columbus Health Department announces GA Preteen Vaccination Awareness Week

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – The Columbus Department of Health launched Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week and want to help make sure your child is protected against preventable diseases.

Georgia Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week was created to help parents stay up to date on their children’s immunizations.

“Vaccines are the best defense we have against serious, preventable and sometimes deadly contagious diseases,” said Cathy Henderson, Immunization Coordinator for the West Central Health District.

Georgia Preteen Vaccine Awareness Week is an opportunity to raise awareness through schools, health care providers and the media regarding preteen immunizations, particularly Georgia’s pertussis and meningococcal requirements for incoming seventh-grade students.

They help avoid expensive therapies and hospitalization needed to treat infectious diseases and decrease the spread of illness at home and in the community.

Georgia Preteen Awareness week lasts from Mar. 12- 16, 2018.

For more information, visit here.

