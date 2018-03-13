St. Anne Pacelli students to honor FL high school shooting victims with prayer service

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – St. Anne Pacelli High School students will participate in a prayer service to honor the 17 students and staff members killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The prayer service will take place on the school's Deimel Field at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Students will walk from their classrooms to the football field, where they will gather with Campus Minister Fr. Brian O'Shaughnessy, school administrators, faculty, and staff to pray 17 Hail Marys to honor the 17 students and staff members killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

During the prayer service, St. Anne-Pacelli students will read the names of victims and say a few words about each of their lives.

"Prayer is an integral part of all that we do at St. Anne-Pacelli," said school President and High School Principal Ronie Collins. "This Prayer Service will be another opportunity to facilitate spiritual growth and serve as a meaningful tribute for a senseless tragedy."

