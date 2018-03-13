SEGMENT: Colon Cancer Awareness with Dr. Paula Walker King - WTVM.com-Columbus, GA News Weather & Sports

SEGMENT: Colon Cancer Awareness with Dr. Paula Walker King

By Scharis Weary, News Content Specialist
(Source: WTVM) (Source: WTVM)

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) – March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month. It is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States that affects both men and women, and it's preventable.

Doctor Paula Walker King spoke with News Leader 9 about the effects of colon cancer.

About 140,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with colon cancer and about 50,000 of those people die as a result.

Some symptoms can be stomach pain aches, cramps that don’t go away or losing weight and you don’t know why.

Screening can help prevent this type of cancer if polyps are detected early enough.

