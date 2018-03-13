Man arrested in connection to LaGrange 4-year-old shot in the head

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - Investigators have arrested a man in connection with the 4-year-old who was shot in the head in LaGrange.

Antonio Meriweather, 32, was the owner of the gun that was used in the accidental shooting.

Police say Meriweather is the boyfriend of the young girl’s mother and was inside the Benjamin Hill Housing Authority Apartment when another child got a hold of the gun and accidentally shot the 4-year-old.

Meriweather is charged with cruelty to child second degree and reckless conduct.

Authorities say the 4-year-old is in stable condition at this time.

